FREE Palm Readings Online

5 (100%) 1 vote

Did you know that the ancient form of divination, palm reading, or chiromancy, can tell you a lot about your past, present, and future? The shape of your fingers, hands, and even the lines on your palms can give a professional palm reader a lot of information and insight about your personality, your future successes, and possible obstacles. And what’s more, it’s super easy to get a palm reading online that you can trust! A palm reading online can get you back on your life path, bringing you confidence and security in your life choices.

Looking for a LIVE Palm Reading?

Get a real Palm Reading from an expert at one of our recommended sites below:

The history of palmistry

Palmistry is similar to tarot and astrology. It is a form of divination that is done by reading the lines and undulations on the palm of your hand. Some historians believe that it originated in India, probably from the fortune telling Roma gypsies. However, it has been practiced in China, Persia, Tibet, Egypt, Mesopotamia and developed significantly in ancient Greece.

In Medieval times, palmists were persecuted by witch-hunters, but the art flourished again during the Renaissance. Since then, palmistry has undergone several developments. In the 17th century, it was attempted to create a rational and empirical set of core principles for its foundations. This form of divination underwent a revival during the 19th century thanks to Louis Hamon and William Benham. By the 20th century, it received a lot of attention from the popular philosopher and author, Carl Jung.

Need to Speak to a Psychic Advisor Now? Go to Kasamba and follow these steps!

1. Go to our verified psychic site,

2. Sign-up and select your psychic advisor.

3. Submit your card details to enjoy 3 FREE Minutes.

4. The psychic advisor will call you for your palm reading online!

Impressed? Give us your feedback in the comments at the bottom of the page! 4 Steps for an instant palm reading online!1. Go to our verified psychic site, Kasamba.com 2. Sign-up and select your psychic advisor.3. Submit your card details to enjoy 3 FREE Minutes.4. The psychic advisor will call you for your palm reading online!Impressed? Give us your feedback in the comments at the bottom of the page!

What will a palm reading tell me?

A palmist can answer a wide range of questions for you, much like an astrologer, tarot card reader or psychic can. They can identify your life purpose. Maybe you feel stuck in your job and you aren’t sure what kind of a career change to make? A palm reading can put you back in touch with your life path. They can also help you to figure out where and how you deviated from your life path.

It is not always clear which things are the source of our unhappiness. It is very important to understand your past and how it brought you to where you are today. A palm reading will help you to see your past in a new and illuminated fashion. In this way, a palm reading can help you to regain your confidence and take control over your life back.

How does palmistry work?

The ancient art of palm reading is based on the fundamental lines of your hands that represent different aspects of your life, as well as other characteristics of your hands. Just as your life is always changing based on how you exercise your free will, so do the lines on your hands change over time.

Our non-dominant hand represents our past, and our dominant hand represents the present. By studying and comparing the two, we can learn about our choices, attitudes and beliefs and how they have impacted our lives, whether positively or negatively. These insights into our unconscious and spiritual selves can guide us to make informed choices moving forward that bring us closer to our dreams and aspirations.

By analyzing all aspects of your hands as well as the relationship between the two, a professional palm reader will be able to tell you which influences will be affecting you in the future as well. It is up to you to decide what to do with that information, but if used wisely, you will see really positive change in your life.

All about your palms Shape

Shape Lines

Lines Mounts and fingers

Mounts and fingers Thumbs

Thumbs Fingernails There are several elements of your hands that a palmist will observe. The shape of your hands is categorized into one of four shapes – each representing one of the four elements: earth, air, fire, and water. Whichever category your hand shape falls into, the related element will influence your personality. A palmist will also look at the lines on your hands. There are three major lines and three minor lines in the art of palmistry. The three major lines are: The life line

The life line The head line

The head line The heart line The three minor lines are: The fate line

The fate line The health line

The health line The sun line (also known as the Line of Apollo) The fingers and mounts on your hands are also significant. There are nine areas on the hand that are analyzed for mounts and are each associated with a planet, similarly to astrology. Whether they appear high and firm, high and spongy, low or missing, is all valuable information to create your personality blueprint. The mounts reveal a person’s interests and are very helpful in guiding you toward the best career choices and life path. A palmist will also look at the thumbs, which reveal our entire identity, and the fingernails which speak to our personality and luck. A practiced palm reader will know all of the intricacies associated with the shape and size of your hands!

How do I get an accurate palm reading?

Just like with any other psychic or divinator, a palmist can be impersonated by fakes and scammers. There are several best practices for making sure you find an accurate palm reading online. First, try to get a recommendation through word of mouth. Referrals from people your trust are always the best way to go!

And even if your friends can only recommend a tarot reader or other kind of psychic, go ahead and ask them for a referral. Trusted psychics will have colleagues that they respect, so if they don’t cover your desired area of expertise, just ask them to put you in Touch with someone who does!

If you don’t happen to have any referrals, try to find a new age store in your area. Aside from selling great merchandise, they typically also offer services like readings. Employees at new age stores often are also psychics, and will at least be able to tell you where you can find someone great.

Palm readings online

And if none of those options work for you, don’t despair! There are tons of great palm readings online. The trick is figuring out which sites are legitimate. But don’t worry, we have the best recommendations for you!

When you are looking for an accurate and reliable palm reading online, be sure you choose a website that is verified and has psychics that are vetted, clearly reviewed and rated. The best palmists online will proudly display their reviews because they are confident in their work!

The best psychic sites will also offer some sort of money back guarantee, and they won’t make promises that seem unreal. Our trusted partner sites also have great introductory offers. That’s because they want the customer to try out their services worry-free. It can be daunting to invest in something before you know what the service will be like. That’s why our partner sites will give you the first few minutes for free, or an incredibly low price.

How to tell if a palmist is a fake

Palmists will only tell you things that they actually see, so if a palm reader is only telling you what they think you want to hear, it is probably a scam. Additionally, if they ask too many questions or tell exactly how things are going to unfold, then it’s probably not a legitimate reading.

Palmists, as with other forms of divination such as tarot or runes, cannot predict the future. They can simply tell you which influences are surrounding you and a given situation. What you choose to do with your free will determines the outcome.

Also, if a palmist tells you that you are cursed and need a cure run! That is a typical scam. A solid palm reading online does not need to sell you products and spells. A legitimate psychic advisor will rely solely on their psychic abilities and will be confident in what they find and communicate to you. Their words should resonate, even if at times it might be something you don’t like hearing. Remain open with your heart and your mind!

Getting ready for your first reading

Once you’ve chosen your palm reading professional, be sure to take a little time to prepare your questions in advance. Your reading will be that much more accurate if you go into it with clear and concise questions. Whether it is love, career or family that concerns you, you can ask any questions you want. However, the more focused your energies are, the more successful your reading will be.

And don’t forget that psychics who practice palm readings online typically also have other psychic abilities! This means that your palm reading could be enhanced by powers of clairvoyance or messages from the angels and spirit guides. Be sure to ask your psychic advisor their full range of skills, so that you are fully aware of what you have available to you when you go in!

Our favorite palm readings online

There are several psychic sites that offer palm readings online. Kasamba is one of our favorite sites. They offer the first three minutes for free so you can try out as many advisors as you want until you find your perfect match. This is a really great method because it is risk-free for you. Sometimes, we just don’t know what we want until we try it, so a free trial is a really great way to put your mind at ease and let you focus on the reading instead of worrying.

Advisor by Jenny at Kasamba has over 11,000 reviews and a 5-star rating. All she needs from you is a photo of the palm of your dominant hand, and she can answer questions about when success will come into your life and which areas look fortunate for you. Whether career, love, money, marriage, or children, Jenny has been on Kasamba for over ten years.

Another great site for palm readings online is Oranum. Oranum is unique because they offer a live stream of your psychic where you can watch them at work on their channel. It’s a great way to get to know your psychic before you commit to a palm reading online.

What’s more, Oranum offers free, unlimited chat with your psychic. That means you can ask all kinds of questions about their services before you begin. They won’t give you a palm reading for free, but at least you won’t have any surprises!

Purgly has a five-star rating and offers readings in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and German! Wow! You can become his fan for special attention on his chat, extra awards points and discounts on private chats. And Oranum always gives their new customers $9.99 worth of free Oranum credits. It’s a great site to check out!

Keen and AskNow also have really great psychics with a wide range of divinatory and other abilities. Keen has a great offer for new customers – the first 10 minutes for only $1.99. That is enough time to really dig into your work with your psychic and determine if a full reading is what you want!

And at AskNow, you can find readings for as little as $1 per minute, or other special offers like the first five minutes free. It is nice to have so much flexibility online. You can reach a psychic advisor for your palm reading online 24/7 and even in other languages.

Ready to try out a couple of our recommended psychic sites? We would love to hear back about your experience getting a palm reading online! Even the famous philosopher Aristotle believed that “Lines are not written into the human hand without reason,” as he outlined in his De Historia Animalium (History of Animals) over 2,500 years ago! Are you curious to know what your hands say about you? I know I liked what I found out!

Pros of palm readings online

Find out what career path is best for you

Find out what career path is best for you Discover what your love life could be like

Discover what your love life could be like Find out what past choices harmed you

Find out what past choices harmed you Learn to avoid mistakes in the future

Cons of palm readings online