Cheap psychic readings are definitely out there if you know where to look, and just because they are cheap doesn’t mean they’re not great! Let’s explore some creative ways to find cheap psychic readings that are accurate and legitimate.

Get the answers to the questions you have without worrying about scams, fake readings, or taking a huge bite out of your pocketbook. And if you find the millions of options to be overwhelming, we’ve got a solution for that too!

Let’s talk about quality

Before we talk about where to best find your cheap psychic reading, we need to talk about how to be sure you’re not getting scammed. The easiest way to make sure you have a reliable psychic is to find someone by word of mouth. If you have a friend who has used a psychic recently and had great luck with them, you should start there. Even if that psychic doesn’t turn out to be the perfect fit for you, they can definitely recommend someone else. Because their recommendation will reflect on their own reputation, they are likely to refer you to someone they trust and respect.

Also, don’t over-commit yourself right away. Feel free to interview your psychic before you schedule a reading. Most psychics who are worth their weight in salt will be happy to tell you about their services before you commit. That doesn’t mean they will give you a free reading, but they should be open with you about their qualifications, experience, and methods.

Reviews and ratings

Most professional psychics post reviews from happy customers on their website. Not only should their websites be verified, but their ratings and reviews should be easy to find. I would be wary of any website that doesn’t have any customer testimonials. For extra security, you can even check with the Better Business Bureau to make sure that you’re psychic hasn’t been reported for fraudulent behavior in the past.

Run away from curses and cures

If a psychic is telling you that you’re cursed and you need to purchase a cure, run! Real psychics don’t need to sell you things, and the chances of you actually being cursed are very, very slim. It’s a common fraud that you need to be aware of. And if you generally just have a bad feeling about a psychic, definitely walk away.

Your intuition is really important for two reasons. The first reason is that if you’re looking for a psychic reading you probably have some psychic abilities yourself. So, it’s important to trust your gut!

The second reason is even more simple. In order for a psychic reading to really be effective, you need to have a trusted connection with your psychic. If you’re psychic is giving you a bad feeling, even if they actually have psychic abilities, your reading is going to be negatively impacted by this energy. Rather than focusing on the reading, you’ll be focusing on your worries. So, do your homework and take the time to make sure that the psychic you choose is a good fit for you.

Let them do the talking

If you walk into a reading and the psychic is asking you questions instead of giving you answers, beware. A true psychic does not need to ask you a lot of questions. They simply tune into your energy using their gifts. When a psychic asks you too many questions it is probably because they don’t have real psychic abilities. Instead, they are trying to gather information about you so that they can make assumptions and guesses.

Finding your cheap psychic reading

Before you can find your perfect psychic, take the time to figure out exactly what kind of reading you want. There are many different psychics out there with a wide range of abilities. You have clairvoyants, intuitives, psychic mediums, psychics who work with angels or spirit guides, and of course psychics who work with divination tools such as the Tarot or I-Ching.

What kind of psychic are you looking for?

Are you just trying to find out which general energies are at play in your life and what the future holds in store for you? Try a Tarot reading because it tells you all about yourself, what energies are at play in your life, and will even give you guidance on how to move forward. Or maybe you have a specific question that you are grappling with, like whether you should take a job or go on a date with someone? I-Ching readings are great for that because they give you very specific answers to specific questions and present you with clear outcomes for either choice.

Maybe you are trying to reach a loved one who has crossed over to the other side? A psychic medium has the ability to communicate with people who have passed over. Working with a psychic medium is a great way to find resolution, closure, or to communicate or receive any messages from your departed loved one.

There are even pet psychics who can help you with a misbehaving pet, or a pet who seems like they’re not themselves. If you’ve taken your pet to the veterinarian and you can’t find anything wrong, but you know that they don’t seem happy or their usual self, then a pet psychic is the way to go. They help you find the answers to your questions by listening to the desires and needs of your pet and communicating them to you, and they can also reassure your pet that they have been heard and are loved.

If you want to learn more about the different types of readings try joining a chatroom – you can post your questions, read subject based discussions and even get free readings!

Choosing the perfect psychic

Once you’ve decided what kind of psychic reading you want, take the time to find someone reputable who matches the qualifications you seek. You can look in your local New Age store. Oftentimes, New Age stores offer classes and recommend services from trusted partners. You can also try looking at psychic fairs. A lot of psychic fairs will offer shorter, cheaper readings from well-respected psychics. And the psychics at psychic fairs are always thoroughly vetted – it’s not easy to get a spot as a psychic at any reputable fair!

If you don’t have either of these in your neighborhood right now but you’re ready to get your psychic reading, then you’re still in luck. With the advent of computer technology and the internet, there are a host of reputable online psychics who can work with you by phone, video, or even online chat. But be careful, because there are a lot of websites out there that are scams. But we’ve got a solution for that too.

What about computer-generated readings?

Actually, there are some great websites that are completely free, offering computer-generated tarot card spreads, numerology readings, or anything from spell castings, to I-Ching reports. Some of these are actually surprisingly accurate, and there is nothing wrong with trying them out!

At Numerologist you simply enter in your name and birthdate, and it will generate a basic numerology reading for you free of charge. And it’s surprisingly detailed and authentic! At Lotus Tarot, you can shuffle your cards, select your preferred cards from the website by clicking on their images, and then the website will generate your Tarot card reading. You can even choose which kind of deck you want to use. The service is absolutely free and also very accurate. So, why would you ever pay for a reading from a professional psychic advisor?

Why use a professional psychic advisor?

Well, here’s the short answer – because they’re better. A computer can be very accurate in terms of interpreting the meanings of cards in relation to where they appeared in your spread, however, the study of the Tarot and numerology, for example, goes much deeper than that. What’s more, is most psychic advisors have multiple talents and multiple abilities. True clairvoyants may also have years of experience using the Tarot, and they may also communicate with spirits or angel guides. Therefore, the insight that they can give you will always be much deeper and more refined than anything a computer can generate. A computer might be able to pull cards, but they certainly are not clairvoyant and they certainly can’t speak with our loved ones who have crossed to the other side.

Finding a great online psychic

Luckily, there are lots of websites out there today that hire only respectable, talented, true psychics. They vet their psychic advisors and display their credentials, reviews, and ratings clearly. And most of these websites have special offers for new customers. Let’s take a look at some of our favorites.

Keen has a very large roster of psychics in every discipline imaginable. Their profiles clearly list their abilities and ratings, and their reviews are all easy to find. You can choose whether you want to speak over the phone, online chat, or by using their app. Keene is one of the largest psychic websites around and has been in business since 1999. That’s a lot of reviews for you to read! Keen is probably the cheapest website, offering you the first 10 minutes for only $1.99. That is a really great rate! And if you decide that you really like your psychic, you can always schedule another longer reading later.

Psychic Source offers live phone chat and video readings, and they have rates for as low as $1 per minute. They’ve been in business for 29 years and offer a money-back guarantee. They even donate a portion of their proceeds to charity.

Kasamba offers psychic readings on every topic you can think of. From career forecasts to dream analysis, you’ll definitely be able to find your psychic at Kasamba. All of the psychics can be filtered by specialty on their website. So, whether you’re looking for divination or an astrological forecast, all you have to do is select your specialty and you’ll be able to see all of the psychics with that ability. Kasamba offers the first 3 minutes for free, which gives you a chance to try out as many psychics as you wish. And when you choose to get a full reading from someone, you’ll get 15% off if you’re a new customer. If you decide you want to try someone else you really haven’t lost anything.

Oranum is another one of out trusted psychic websites. What sets them apart from the others, is that they have a live stream where you can watch your psychic in action. That means you can really do your homework and spend some time getting to know your psychic before you schedule a reading.

Watching them work with others can tell you a lot about their personality. Do they seem compassionate in the way that you want? Or are they direct and to the point the way that you think is important? It’s a great opportunity to find out what you’re signing up for before you make a commitment. Oranum offers $9.99 worth of free psychic reading credits to new customers. So, if you spend $5, you’ll walk away with $15 worth of reading time. That’s a pretty good deal too!

So, now that you know what kind of psychic reading you want, how to find your perfect psychic, and how to make sure you don’t wind up getting scammed, what are you waiting for? Check out some of our trusted partners today and comment back to let us know how it went. No matter what kind of reading you choose to get or where we would love to get your comments and questions below!

