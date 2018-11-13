sleeping with a rose quartz crystal for people who need more love in their life

Rate this post

A Rose Quartz crystal has to be one of my favourite crystals of all times, this crystal is beautiful on the outside and on the inside too, it’s a real gem (pun intended), and when you’ve read this article, you might just agree with me too.

Sleeping with a crystal might sound a little strange and even on the uncomfortable side, but there is a method in my madness. You see, rose quartz has incredible properties and can heavily influence a restful, loving and restorative sleep.

Rose quartz has been revered as the stone of love and reconciliation since Greek and Roman times, according to the Lexicon of healing stones, the Romans believed that the love gods Amor and Eros brought the stone to the earth and so its entire history is steeped in the notion of love and is said to represent the heart.

Even the natural colour of rose quartz represents the colour vibrations of love, so it’s no surprise that this stone represents the heart chakra too.

And well, if your heart is peaceful when you are asleep you are going to enjoy a restful nights sleep don’t you agree?

But don’t take my word for it, here are some of the known benefits that rose quartz brings;

Protects the heart in all ways

Heals and supports heart complaints

Directs oxygen to the heart if you place it upon the heart.

Helps to prevent heart attacks and thrombosis

Protects the chest.

Reduces depression

Improves fertility

Absorbs radiation

Intensifies the expression and need for love

Increases the sense of beauty.

Promotes a loving nature

Reassuring and fosters a sense of loving safety

If you sleep with rose quartz, it protects from sleep disorders and promotes beauty and restful sleep.

That’s some incredible benefits right there don’t you think?

There are so many incredible crystals with profound healing properties that it’s impossible to own all of them, or even to know how to use them all effectively. But did you know, you can simply visualise a crystal to absorb the qualities into your psyche?

If you liked this topic and would like to learn more about crystals, keep following this blog because we have more to come. But if you can’t wait, why not check out a crystal healer and have them use their crystal prowess to help you move your life toward your goals today. You can access them online through sites such as Oranum and Kasamba, or through local alternative health centres near you.

Do you use a crystal frequently? Why not let us know in the comments and share your experience with other readers. Who knows, you might change a life by doing so!