People Love Meditation: But What’s the big deal?

Have you ever found yourself thinking that you ‘should’ try to meditate because you have heard it’s good for you (even though you don’t really know why or how to meditate)? Well, if you have, you are amongst the majority.

So in this article, we want to help you understand why those who meditate swear by it. And to do so we scoured the internet (Twitter to be precise) to find out what people are saying about meditation and why they like to meditate. This way, you don’t just have to have my biased opinion (although that’s included here too).

Here’s what other people on Twitter are saying about why they meditate

“ To slow down my monkey mind and concentrate better while shooting” @olympicpistol

“To improve communication with others – much easier to carry a conversation when preset and following breath!” @gradblogger

“Helps me deal with emotions I don’t want and accept that even the ones I do want are temporary” @dialmformara

“To feel calm and focused for my research and family and to relieve physical symptoms of anxiety @nlindfield

There’s some great benefits right there!

@hotmessmomtrepreneur doesn’t give a reason why she meditates, but she has this to say about the influence of meditation on her life: ‘Meditating daily has completely changed my life, no joke. If I had to pick one thing that has been the #1 most beneficial in my hot mess to success journey, it would 110% be meditating.”.

So you see there are plenty of people, who have more than one reason why they meditate.

As for me, well I suppose you could say that I meditate to level up in every way.

There’s no way that I could write, grow and learn, physically, spiritually and in business if I didn’t have my daily meditation. I can’t get through the day without it.

It clears my mind, gives me a new lease of brain power, helps me solve problems, helps me to support and contribute to others better, develops my intuition, guides me on the right step forward and helps me to relax.

What have I gained from meditation has been life changing and here are just a few benefits I’ve experienced that I could think of:

Confidence

Esteem

I found myself

Clarity

Peace

Love

Connection

Spiritual growth

Inspiration

Fulfilment

A sense of safety

Reduced anxiety

Faster and beneficial answers to problems

The ability to write a lot of words every day without feeling tired or overwhelmed.

What Is Meditation?

When you think about the act of meditating, all it is is sitting still, in quiet, closing your mind from the world around you and just existing. The break that you give your mind allows you to develop a deeper connection with your ‘self’, your intuition, your higher self and your purpose.

The Benefits Of Meditation

Meditation heals you, restores you and fills you with the right kind of information it fills your mind, body and soul with ‘nutrients’ instead of supplying it only with empty nutrients from the world around you (metaphorically speaking).

That’s why people rave about it, and that’s why when people get past the challenge of adjusting to the practice of meditating that they make it a lifelong everyday practice.

How To Meditate

All you need to do to get started is to sit still and quiet for five minutes per day until you have mastered this and feel compelled to extend that time.

It’s that simple, and it really is one of the most beneficial things you can do for yourself.

Want to learn more about meditating?

Don’t forget to share your meditation experiences in the comments.