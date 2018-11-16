5 smart ways to develop your psychic intuition

5 (100%) 1 vote

Some people might be ‘naturally’ psychic, but most people would consider that to only be a select few. However, just like an average person can learn to draw, anybody can learn to develop their psychic intuition. You just need to practice.

Here are five of the best ways that you can start to develop your psychic intuition today.

1.Test Yourself Daily

Do little things every day to flex your ‘intuition muscles’, and you’ll soon be an expert at following your intuition.

Activities such as;

Guessing what the weather will be like today (before you look out of the window!).

Guessing which direction the car in front of you is going to take at a junction (before they turn on their indicators).

Using tarot or oracle cards, learning their meaning and then notice how they played out during your day.

2. Meditate

Meditation, helps you to clear your mind, rebuild yourself and connect with the source.

Even if you don’t ‘get’ any visualisations or insight during the meditation the act of sitting silent and still will do wonders for your ability to improve your intuition. Especially if you start to ask a question before meditation and then wait for an answer to arise.

But note, sometimes it can take a while to get an answer, and the answers never come in the way that you will probably imagine them to. Stay patient and vigilant, and they will come. If they take too long adjust your question, for example; instead of asking ‘what is the purpose of the world’, ask ‘what’s the next thing I need to know to understand my place in the world’.

3. Pay Close Attention To The Little Things

Teach yourself to notice the subtle things in life that you might take for granted.

For example;

Noticing a tiny twitch on your partners face when they are mildly amused by something you said.

The temperature changes in the room (even when it’s at a comfortable temperature).

Smells

The atmosphere.

How you feel when you are in a messy room compared to a clean and tidy room.

Noticing these little ‘idiosyncrasies’ will help you develop your extrasensory perception tenfold.

4. Practice Feeling Energy In Different Objects

Different flowers have different energy, it’s the same with crystals, colours, letters and even numbers (yes numbers).

Start to work on sensing the energetic differences in the flowers, and you’ll develop your psychic intuition.

Don’t forget to test yourself by getting somebody to present you with a flower, crystal or colour (that you have already practised with) while you are blindfolded.

Keep working on this and taking the test until you get it right.

5. Heal Yourself

If you’ve got emotional, mental or spiritual baggage from your past still present in your psyche and you haven’t reconciled it yet, then you can be sure that it will get in the way of you being able to recognise your intuition.

Psychic ability is subtle. It takes some fine sensibilities to notice it and work with it.

When your body is too busy repressing or holding onto un-necessary emotion, you are not going to be able to see the wood for the trees, let alone sense the subtle energy changes in a room.

Get healing, and watch how your intuition starts to increase tenfold.

Don’t know where to start with healing? Check out this article ‘Can A Psychic Speed Up Emotional Healing’ to learn more about how to heal yourself.

