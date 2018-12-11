6 tips to help you make the most out of your psychic reading

Rate this post

Did you know that you are as much responsible for the success of your psychic reading as the psychic reader is? If you are feeling cynical or closed off, it’s difficult for the psychic to connect. If you are not in the right frame of mind, the psychic might pick up on other issues surrounding you or that reflect your thoughts instead of getting to the heart of a situation.

There are many more ways that a caller can unwittingly sabotage their readings.

So here is a quick guide to help you prepare for your next psychic or tarot reading so that you can make the most of your experience.

1. Think About What You Want To Know

Before calling a psychic take some time to think about what you are seeking answers about. Write your questions down in order of priority. Then send a little message out into the universe to ask it to help you find the answers to the question.

Keep your list of questions handy for when you call your chosen psychic.

2.Decide What Type Of Reader You’d Like

Do you want a medium reading to contact somebody you love who has passed away? Would you like a psychic tarot reader for more detail? Or are you impressed with psychics who don’t use tools to read? Spend some time figuring out what type of psychic reading you’d like so that you can narrow it down when you start to search for one.

3.Research Your Reader Before Calling

Next, browse the good psychic sites (such as those listed here) and select the psychics you feel drawn too. Don’t forget to read their write-ups and reviews to help you get an idea of what the psychic might be like. Then choose your favourite option.

4.Spend 5-10 Minutes Calming Yourself Before Your Reading

Before you connect with the psychic, make sure you are in a quiet place where you won’t be disturbed. Take some quiet time, to calm your mind and open yourself up to a reading. Read through your list of questions so that they are at the forefront of your mind and then connect with your psychic.

5.Be open and ready to connect

When people are too cynical, or unsure, they can close themselves down completely and even shut the psychic out. If you have your walls up, then a psychic won’t be able to connect with you, it’s the same if you are intoxicated too.

So make sure you are open to connecting.

When you do talk to your psychic reader, just briefly explain you have a list of questions that you want to know about but don’t read them out just generalise. If you’ve got questions that relate to your relationship, ask for the psychic to focus on your relationship for example.

6.Take Notes

This one is self-explanatory, but if you take notes, you’ll be able to reflect on the advice given in the future. Sometimes messages have more than one meaning,

That’s it, if you follow this guide you’ll find a great psychic, be in the right head space, remain focused on the things that are important to you and have something to reflect back on in months to come. So all you need to do now is get started and enjoy.

Do you do anything different to prepare for your psychic readings? Why not share your tips and advice in the comments below?