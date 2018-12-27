5 Of The Best Self Care Tips To Make 2019 Exceptional

Rate this post

In a previous article, we discussed some of the new year’s resolutions that psychics readers would probably wish that their clients might set for 2019.

One such resolution was that psychics would wish that their clients take better care of themselves. It’s a saying that we all hear most of the time; You should take care of yourself’, ‘you have to love yourself first’, ‘take care of yourself first, and everything else will come’. But it’s so frustrating when you are advised to do this ‘self-care thing’ if you don’t know what to do!

Of course, you could always call a psychic or tarot reader to help you figure out what you should do to practice self-care and put yourself in a better place. In doing so you’ll receive personal advice aligned to you and your specific situation.

This article includes some general ideas for practising self-care in 2019.

Never Say Anything To Yourself That You Wouldn’t Say To Other People You Love.

Words might hurt another person occasionally, but they’ll never do as much harm as your internal thoughts will do to you if you don’t watch them. A good self-care rule of thumb is to treat yourself kindly and banish all bad thoughts about yourself. If you can’t replace them with anything good, just stop thinking them. That will be enough to shift your energy into a good place. And will also elevate your confidence and esteem.

Stick To Regular Routines And Cycles That Promote Health And Wellbeing.

Make a morning routine and stick to it. Make work routines, an evening routine, a cleaning routine, and stick to them. Just don’t make them too hard to accomplish.

Find a simple makeup or work out routine that works for you most of the time, even if you work out for 10 minutes per day or reduce your time getting ready by 10 minutes, it’s a huge step in the right direction that is much better than doing nothing.

These regular routines and cycles make it easy to introduce new habits that you might need to have in your life. And they are the secret to changing your life significantly.

Hone Your Skills

We can beat ourselves up internally, or spend far too much time stressed out or covering ourselves if we are not on top of our game.

Reflect on your life both work and at home and notice the area’s that you could improve. Then make a plan to learn how to improve one thing and stay focused on it until you succeed. If it takes all year that’s fine, but if it doesn’t, when you’ve mastered that skill you can work on a different one.

Before you know it, you’ll have made small strides into bigger things and then you’ll naturally attract opportunities to you that you probably didn’t even know existed.

Don’t know what skill to hone – call a psychic and ask them the question – they’ll definitely have some answers for you!

Banish Bad Habits

Don’t try to banish all of your bad habits at the same time – you won’t stick at it. But find one bad habit, pick the one that has the most significant impact on your life and focus on changing it.

Once again, you have all year to change it but don’t leave 2019 with this habit still firmly embedded in your psyche. If you succeed, pick the next habit to work on.

This simple self-care strategy brings incredible results.

Are you going to practice any of these self-care tips for 2019? Let us know your plans and how you got on in the comments below.